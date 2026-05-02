Calallen's Coll Carroll pitches perfect game, 15 strikeouts against 15 Hidalgo batters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen's 13-0 shutout victory over Hidalgo featured a rare accomplishment from Wildcats senior pitcher Coll Carroll.

Carroll struck out all 15 batters he faced in a 5-inning run-rule perfect game. It is a rare achievement that echoes a moment from Calallen's past, when Justin Lamkin struck out all 21 batters he faced through 7 innings.

"It's pretty cool getting compared to a high caliber player like him. I mean he got drafted last year and it's pretty amazing," Carroll said. "My fastball and curveball were working pretty well that day and it's good knowing you have a good coaching staff behind you and good catching."