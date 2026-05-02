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Calallen's Coll Carroll pitches perfect game, 15 strikeouts against 15 Hidalgo batters

Calallen's Coll Carroll pitches perfect game, 15 strikeouts against 15 Hidalgo batters
Calallen's Coll Carroll pitches perfect game, 15 strikeouts against 15 Hidalgo batters
Calallen Wildcats senior pitcher Collier Carroll struck out all 15 batters he faced for a perfect game!
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen's 13-0 shutout victory over Hidalgo featured a rare accomplishment from Wildcats senior pitcher Coll Carroll.

Carroll struck out all 15 batters he faced in a 5-inning run-rule perfect game. It is a rare achievement that echoes a moment from Calallen's past, when Justin Lamkin struck out all 21 batters he faced through 7 innings.

"It's pretty cool getting compared to a high caliber player like him. I mean he got drafted last year and it's pretty amazing," Carroll said. "My fastball and curveball were working pretty well that day and it's good knowing you have a good coaching staff behind you and good catching."


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