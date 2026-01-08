Calallen's Aubrey Navarro signs to run D1 track at Stephen F. Austin State University

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was college signing day for one Calallen senior. Aubrey Navarro inked her commitment to run sprints for Stephen F. Austin University track and field.

She holds Calallen high school records in the 100, 200 and long jump according to MaxPreps. Navarro made it to Regionals her freshman season. Her journey was not easy, battling injuries the last two seasons. So to make it this far is a huge accomplishment.

“It means a lot because it’s just like so many things have happened lately, and to making it to go D1 and competing at a collegiate level is just a dream that I’ve always wanted since I was little," Navarro.

Her 100 meter dash personal best time is 11.72 seconds, which she ran at the 97th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on March 26, 2025.

Larissa Liska

Navarro began running track when she was 5-years-old at Pure Speed Performance with Coach Rueben Flowers. She’s excited to represent Corpus Christi at the Division 1 level.

“It means a lot because not a lot of people in the Coastal Bend go for track, or do track or really are into track like I am," Navarro. "It just means a lot to know that I can be a role model for others that really want to do it.”