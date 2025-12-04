Calallen, Veterans Memorial and Sinton celebrate college signing day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School across the Coastal Bend celebrated college signing day. It was extra special for the Wildcats. This 2026 class has so many accolades from State Champions to State MVP's. While, Veterans Memorial and Sinton honored Division 1 football offensive linemen.

Three Lady Cat seniors, who each won all three UIL 4A State championships, signed to play college softball. Jordyn Thibodeaux inked her commitment to McNeese State. The pitcher earned State MVP honors her sophomore season. Braelyn Bailey joins UT Arlington. The first baseman ended her junior year hitting a grand slam at State and winning MVP. Audryna Almaraz is excited to play catcher and join her older sister and former teammate Megan Geyer at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

"The biggest reason that I went here was because when I got there I just felt the vibe from all of the girls and I really loved it," Almaraz said. "They were all positive, and I absolutely love Coach Salinas and Coach Corky. They're amazing coaches."

Jadyn Lindgren signed her letter to play volleyball for Southern Nazarene. The spiker ended her career with 939 kills and 166 blocks. Powerlifter Kaitlyn Huff chose to lift for Friends University. Plus, four 2025 4A State Champion baseball players inked their contracts. First baseman Blake Quinn brings a big bat to Odessa Junior College, Drayson Gamez adds speed and strategy to Midland Junior College and two lefty pitchers Drayton Mitchell and Coll Carroll signed with Texas State. It's a dream that has taken a team effort.

"It's a special moment for me and my family. I mean they've helped me all along the way," Carroll said. "Took me to every baseball game. Came to every baseball game. My grandma has videoed every game, so it's just amazing."

Calallen celebrates college signing day for 9 seniors

Dec. 3 marked the first day for Division 1 football players to sign, and Veterans Memorial was happy to celebrate Dylan Durbin. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle signed with Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Demon Decons were the first to offer Durbin a scholarship, which meant a lot to him and his family.

"I was raised just by my mom," Durbin said. "It's just been me and my mom, so having a scholarship to pay for my college and take that weight off of her shoulders just means so much to me."

The Eagles had 8 total senior signees. Emilee Holmes joins Texas Womens University softball. Middle blocker Kaylee Worthington chose to play volleyball at Waldorf University. In soccer, Adyson Borchers will play for Schreiner University, Kylie Russell adds a forward to UT Permian Basin and Vayda Favela will play forward for Simmons University. In baseball, infielder Trae Hernandez and pitcher and catcher Jordan Garza will continue to be teammates at Dallas Baptist University. They're joining a Division 1 program that's in Conference USA, but will be moving to the PAC-12.

"It was definitely the culture," Garza said. "They're not one of the bigger schools, but their up and running for the College World Series every year. They don't get a lot of guys out of the transfer portal and they're really big on development."

Dylan Durbin signs with Wake Forest football, 8 Veterans Memorial athletes sign college commitments

The Sinton Pirates honored a Division 1 football player. Offensive lineman Clay Mitchell chose to play for Rice University. He is one of 18 athletes joining the Owls roster, including 6 incoming freshmen. Mitchell wastes no time. The 6-foot-5 lineman graduates from Sinton on December 19th and then enrolls at Rice in January before spring football.

"Started playing at 8-years-old and my first year was not very fun for me, but as I've grown I've grown to love the game," Mitchell said. "It just means so much working every single year."

Sinton's Clay Mitchell signs to play football at Rice University

Also congratulations to Sinton softball player Caylen Castro. The first baseman and pitcher signed to stay close to home and play for Coastal Bend College.