Calallen sweeps Tuloso-Midway, clinching UIL District 31-4A volleyball championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen clinched the UIL District 31-4A volleyball championship Tuesday with a three-set sweep of the Tuloso-Midway Cherokees, winning 25-11, 25-10 and 25-19.

The Lady Cats took control early, jumping out to a 13-6 lead in the third set after a block by Morgan Risinger and Lyla Whitehurst, who is only a freshman.

The Cherokees kept battling from behind, cutting into the deficit as Kellie Box fired a kill to pull Tuloso-Midway within 19-13.

Calallen's Taylor Paredez was nearly unstoppable. Paredez put down a kill to push the lead to 23-15. At match point, she delivered again to close out the sweep.

Paredez ended the match with 12 kills.

With the win, the Lady Cats are UIL District 31-4A champions with a week to go before playoffs begin.