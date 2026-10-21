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Calallen sweeps Tuloso-Midway, clinching UIL District 31-4A volleyball championship

The Lady Cats took down the Tuloso-Midway Cherokees in straight sets, winning 25-11, 25-10 and 25-19 to secure the district title with a week left before playoffs.
Calallen sweeps Tuloso-Midway, winning UIL 4A District 31 volleyball
Calallen sweeps Tuloso-Midway in 3 sets to clinch District 31-4A volleyball championship title
Calallen volleyball 2026
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen clinched the UIL District 31-4A volleyball championship Tuesday with a three-set sweep of the Tuloso-Midway Cherokees, winning 25-11, 25-10 and 25-19.

The Lady Cats took control early, jumping out to a 13-6 lead in the third set after a block by Morgan Risinger and Lyla Whitehurst, who is only a freshman.
The Cherokees kept battling from behind, cutting into the deficit as Kellie Box fired a kill to pull Tuloso-Midway within 19-13.

Calallen's Taylor Paredez was nearly unstoppable. Paredez put down a kill to push the lead to 23-15. At match point, she delivered again to close out the sweep.

Paredez ended the match with 12 kills.

With the win, the Lady Cats are UIL District 31-4A champions with a week to go before playoffs begin.


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