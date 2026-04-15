Calallen softball wins third straight UIL District 31-4A Championship, Wildcats baseball shuts out T-M

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen softball and baseball earned the season sweep over UIL District 31-4A rival Tuloso-Midway on Tuesday. Both teams won 10-0.

No.1 Calallen softball finished district play undefeated, winning their third straight district championship. It ended with a 10-0 victory over the Cherokees.

Kylie Butcher led the offense with 2 home runs, driving in 4 RBI. She homered in the second and fourth inning. Jordyn Thibodeaux hit another homer right after Butcher in the second inning. The Lady Cats added 5 more runs in the bottom of the third when Audryna Almaraz doubled, Thibodeaux singled and Kaylie Lopez hit a 2 RBI triple.

Thibodeaux earned the win on the bump for Calallen. The pitcher only allowed 1 hit over 5 innings, while striking out 7 batters and walking 1.

No. 1 Calallen baseball overpowers No. 8 Tuloso-Midway 10-0 in UIL District 31-4A baseball

4A No. 1 Calallen baseball took down No. 8 Tuloso-Midway 10-0 in their second meeting of the season. Calallen's Wyatt Duke hit the walk-off double down the right field line to end the game in 5 innings.

The Wildcat's offense found their rhythm in the second inning after Aiden Flores hit a sac fly, Reese Rusher singled to left field and Drayson Gamez hit a single. All three bringing home an RBI for the 3-0 lead. Calallen added to their lead in the third inning when Jagger Batek hit a 2 RBI double. Flores brought home another sac fly RBI to put the Wildcats up 6-0.

Drayton Mitchell earned the win on the mound. He only surrendered 1 hit over 5 innings, while striking out 4 batters and walking 2.

Calallan hosts the H.M. King Brahmas on Friday at 7 p.m. for their second to last district game of the season.