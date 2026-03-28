Calallen shuts out Tuloso-Midway, Carroll strikes out 14, Lady Cats hit 3 home runs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen baseball and softball ended their UIL District 31-4A meetings against rival Tuloso-Midway in shut out fashion on Friday. The Wildcats won 8-0 and the Lady Cats cruised 12-0. Both programs are UIL 4A-DI defending State Champions.

Larissa Liska Calallen shuts out Tuloso-Midway 8-0.

Calallen senior left-handed pitcher Coll Carroll struck out 14 batters, only allowing 5 hits and 2 walks over 6.2 innings, reaching 111 pitches. Drayton Mitchell closed out the game.

Larissa Liska

The Wildcats got on the board in the top of the first after Mitchell flew out and Dallin Debellas hit an RBI single down the left field line. Calallen added to their lead in the top of the third when Reese Rusher hit a solo home run to left field and DeBellas hit a sac fly RBI for the 4-0 lead.

Calallen hits 3 home runs, Lady Cats shut out Tuloso-Midway 12-0 in UIL District 31-4A softball

Calallen softball keeps control of the UIL District 31-4A lead after shutting out their rival Tuloso-Midway 12-0. Audryna Almaraz drove in 4 runs on a grand slam in the third inning.

Kylie Butcher put the Lady Cats on the board i the top of the first on a 3-run homer to left field. Freshman Addison Juarez added a solo home run in the second frame, giving Calallen a 4-0 lead. Senior pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux struck out 11 batters, only allowing 1 hit over 5 innings while walking 1 batter.

Larissa Liska