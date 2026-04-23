Calallen, London boys and London girls golf teams win Regionals, advance to UIL State

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the start of the high school golf season every one has a shot at qualifying for the UIL State Tournament, but only three teams from the Coastal Bend found the perfect swing: Calallen boys, London boys and London girls.

Calallen is going back to the UIL 4A State Tournament for the second consecutive season April 27-28 at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, but their only returner is sophomore Gage Hirschfield. The District Champion is proud of the team for winning the program's first Regional Championship.

"I'm really proud of everyone and it's honestly hard to like put into words," said Hirschfield. "Like I really didn't think that we were going to be as good as we are, but they proved me wrong and I'm very proud."

Larissa Liska

Calallen Boys Golf Roster

Gage Hirschfield- Sophomore - District Champion 2026, placed 6th individually at the State Tournament 2025

Ian Yzaguirre - Junior

Austin Haigood - Junior

Hayden Aguilar - Junior

Tyler O’Brien - Junior

Calallen

London boys also won their program's first team Regional Championship, but in 3A. They'll compete at the State Tournament April 27-28 at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. The Pirates have a strong team led by District Champion Layton Brewer, college commit Ty Wiseman and their most consistent golfer Trace Renteria.

"Favorite part is just how hard the sport is. It's just so frustrating, but that's what makes it so much fun," Renteria said. "It's just a really strong team. Like Layton his short game is amazing. He can chip and putt really good. Ty (Wiseman) hit his irons phenomenally. Ty Trevino he can launch his drivers far and straight every time."

Larissa Liska

London Boys Golf Roster

Trace Renteria - Junior

Ty Wiseman - Senior - District Champion 2024, Calvin University commit

Ty Trevino - Freshman

Layton Brewer - Junior - District Champion 2026

Jackson Cannon - Senior

Dash Guerra - Freshman

London

London girls won their fourth straight 3A Regional title and will be making their fourth consecutive State Tournament appearance May 4-5 in Austin at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course. The roster is led by 3-time District and Regional Champion Ava Villegas.

"It's me and the other senior Peyton. We're the seniors and we have a bunch of young juniors, sophomore, freshmen, and I feel like they've grown and they've practiced," Villegas said. "They put in the work, and we've made it to State again, so I'm very proud of all of us."

Larissa Liska

The London girls golf team came close to winning the UIL 3A State Championship in 2024, finishing as State Runner-Up.

London Girls Golf Roster

Ava Villegas - Senior - 3X District and Regional Champion, placed 6th individually at the State Tournament 2025

Payton Freeman - Senior - Co-District Champion 2026

EvaLucia Gonzalez - Freshman

Julianna Jimenez - Junior

Anna Grabowske - Sophomore