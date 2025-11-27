Calallen football's brotherly bond shines light on inclusion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winning on game day takes an entire team effort from the players, to the coaches, the fans in the stands and even the sideline crew. The Soliz brotherly bond has opened a door to inclusion for one sophomore Wildcat.

"Come here. Don't be shy," said Calallen senior defensive lineman Alfredo Soliz to his brother Alex. "You excited?"

Alex is a team manager for the Calallen football team. Alex has supported Alfredo ever since he began playing football at 6-years-old.

"It's been really fun," said Alfredo Soliz. "I mean we've always enjoyed just doing everything together, so it's really nice to have him on the sidelines with us and just help him out. Having him be included and stuff."

Larissa Liska

Alex brings spirit to the sideline. The Wildcats No. 1 fan was born with down syndrome. He does not let anything hold him back from dancing and cheering on his teammates.

"Good. I'm proud. I feel great," said Alex Soliz. "We're going to win and be a champion."

"He's proud of me and stuff. It's great," said Alfredo Soliz. "Yeah, it's fun."

Alfredo has a natural instinct to protect. On the field, the team captain tackles anyone in Calallen's path. He has totaled 48 tackles through 12 games. Off the field, he's always there for Alex.

"Thankfully coach Reeve is nice enough to let him be on the sideline with us and just help out," said Alfredo Soliz. "It's really been fun. He's been my biggest supporter, ride or die."

Soliz Family

Alex never misses practice and never skips games. This past week, he led the Wildcats onto the field before kickoff.

"You know he's a guy that brings a smile to all of our faces every day, and he's our biggest cheerleader on the sideline," said Calallen football head coach Charlie Reeve. "He's right there on timeouts when we need water and whatever else."

That kind of love and passion is inspiring, and Alfredo is thankful his brother was given the opportunity.

"I'm getting a little teary eyed, but just how everyone supports him," said Alfredo Soliz. "It's just really heartwarming to see everyone just be kind to him and stuff like that. Just always supporting and having a good time."

Calallen and La Vernia kick off the UIL 4A-DI Regional Semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio. This week, Calallen's defense will be challenged with stopping the run game.

Calallen is 1 of 5 Coastal Bend teams that advanced to the third round of playoffs, joining Gregory-Portland, Sinton, Rockport-Fulton and Refugio.