Calallen baseball collects toys to donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The defending UIL 4A-DI State Champion Calallen baseball team spread holiday cheer as members of the community were invited to help the Wildcats with their season of giving. The team collected lots of toys on Tuesday that they’ll deliver to Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

"It's extra special to see this because my sister was diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer. I know what it's like and I've been around all of those kids that aren't able to spend Christmas with their families," said Calallen senior pitcher and outfielder Drayton Mitchell. "It's a really special gift that we have to give."

Larissa Liska

“I just love giving back to the community," said Calallen sophomore pitcher Cedric Smith. "You know it's always good to put a smile on kids faces."

When the Calallen Wildcats were asked what they wanted for Christmas, the answer was simple.

“Another State Championship," Smith said.