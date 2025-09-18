Calallen and Carroll ready for Game Night South Texas rematch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school football week 4 Game Night South Texas matchup is a rematch between Calallen (2-1) and Carroll (2-1). In 2024 the Tigers won 27-21, and Carroll had a 21 point lead going into halftime. Calallen made a late comeback, but came up just short. Expect another exciting matchup.

Catch Game Night South Texas between Calallen and Carroll on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. live on KRIS 6, on our website and on our YouTube page KRIS 6+.

"Persevere. You know coach always talks about it," said Carroll junior wide receiver and cornerback Braylen Swanson. "Just stay strong, and that's something we continued doing throughout the game and that's what won us the game last year."

Larissa Liska

Carroll is not new to adversity. Last week the Tigers built up a 21 point lead against Brownsville St. Joseph before onside kicks started the comeback over Carroll. The Tigers fell in overtime. Just one week after the Tigers defeated Veterans Memorial for the first time since 2016.

"You know it was the first time we beat Vets in a long time, and so our kids were really pumped about that," said Carroll football head coach Cal Neatherlin. "I think we got caught up in patting ourselves on the back a whole bunch."

This marks Neatherlin's fourth season at Carroll. Prior to his arrival in 2021, the Tigers finished the season 0-10. Since then they've gone 5-5, 5-5 and 5-6.

The Tigers are one of the few teams with two good quarterbacks, Nate Bazan and Seth Neatherlin. Both are juniors.

"With Nate we've been since middle school. With Seth I met him my freshman year," said Carroll junior wide receiver Steven McChester. "With both of them we all have a connection. Since we're all so young we grew up in high school ball together."

Larissa Liska

A few of Carroll's top receivers also play defensive back.

"So do they," Swanson said. "Calallen is a very competitive team and we all know that. Just going against each other that's going to make both of us better for the long run in district."

Larissa Liska

Calallen junior quarterback Connor Klostermann got his first varsity start against Carroll last fall. His receivers have helped him get comfortable.

"I just think the physicality of our receivers and just them making plays will help us," Klostermann said.

It starts with their run game and powerful players in the trenches.

"Our o-line has stepped up big getting their blocks done," said Calallen junior wide receiver and cornerback Reese Rusher. "The receiver corps has also stepped up making plays whenever they need to."

Larissa Liska

The Wildcats have 380 passing yards, but their backfield led by freshman Jimmy Tipton and senior Ricky Rodriguez has tallied 784 yards rushing.

"Well you know I think we've got two running backs that are physical runners," said Calallen football head coach Charlie Reeve. "I think they do a great job as far as inside the tackles. Both of those guys are hard to take down, and a lot of yards after contact."