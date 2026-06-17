Bush, Sullivan inspired by fathers: Hooks host Missions for Father's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting multiple events during games this week at Whataburger Field for their last home stand in June,and the players are really excited about Father's Day weekend.

"Happy Father's Day," said outfielder Joseph Sullivan. "Go Hooks!"

Will Bush Screenshot

"Happy Father's Day. Love you," said catcher Will Bush. "You're the best. Thanks for always being there for me."

Bush learned to play catcher from his father Adam who competed in college baseball at UT-Arlington. His dad plans to be at the game this Sunday. The biggest takeaways growing up were the drills and mental skills.

"Just one of those moments where all of your hard work has paid off, and he was there for pretty much all of that with me," Bush said. "He's always been there with me throwing BP and doing catching work, so that was really cool."

Joseph Sullivan

Sullivan began playing baseball with his father Patrick at 3-years-old. He's got an athletic family that played baseball and football. His grandfather, Pat Sullivan was the 1971 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from Auburn.

"A lineage of people, growing them in the family and working hard," Sullivan said. "I would say just looking up to my dad as a role model it's been amazing."

The Hooks are hosting a Father's Day pregame catch on the field on Sunday with a running the bases postgame.

Hooks

Tuesday, June 16 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40 offers four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $40. Purchase with promo code “HOOKS4FOR40”

Silver Sluggers members receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game, t-shirt, and more!

Baseball Bingo

Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio



Wednesday, June 17 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Your Hooks defend Whataburger Field as the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

Buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Use promo code “HOOKSBOGO”

Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, June 18 vs. San Antonio Missions: 6:35 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic and $3.50 premium 12 oz draft beer at all stands, $3 off margaritas at First Base Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Top Dawg behind home plate

Wrestling Night at Whataburger Field, with matches throughout the evening, presented by the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance

Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5



Friday, June 19 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV



Saturday, June 20 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 p.m. (gates open 5:35 p.m.)

First 2,000 fans receive a Yainer Diaz Global Series Hooks Jersey from CITGO

Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, June 21 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 p.m. (gates open 3:35 p.m.)