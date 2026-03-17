Buc Days Scholar Daniel Hinojosa tours KRIS 6 studio, aspires to be a sports journalist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beeville A.C. Jones High School senior Daniel Hinojosa is one of 20 Buc Days Scholars in 2026. Hinojosa was selected for the prestigious leadership program, which pairs scholars with mentors based on their career goals.

His dream career in sports journalism partnered him with KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska and brought him to the KRIS 6 studio for a behind-the-scenes tour of the storytelling process.

In addition to his academic pursuits, Hinojosa is active in his school community. He plays varsity tennis, serves as president of the Beeville FFA and is president of the Beeville Interact Club.

"To me being a Buc Days Scholar is such an extraordinary opportunity," Hinojosa said. "You know, making connections, building relationships with people and to hopefully contribute back to the community that built me. In the future I want to be a sports broadcaster, so eventually I want to major in communications and come back to the community that built me. Just give back and go into that sports industry."

Hinojosa family

Participation is limited to legal Texas residents of Aransas, Bee, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kennedy, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio and Victoria Counties who are currently attending an accredited Texas high school or homeschool. Participants must be in their senior year of high school.

The Buc Days - Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program Scholarship application link opens around August 15th for all seniors with a minimum GPA of 2.5.

This year the program received 237 Applications from 37 Coastal Bend schools. They narrowed the recipients down to 10 boys and 10 girls. All participants that successfully complete the Buc Days - Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program will receive a scholarship amount to be used at the college of their choice.