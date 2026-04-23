Bishop's Ava Salinas signs to play basketball at Schreiner University

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Family, friends, and Bishop teammates all gathered to celebrate one of the Lady Badgers' most decorated high school girls basketball players on college signing day. Ava Salinas signed to play women's basketball at Schreiner University.

During the 2025-26 season, Salinas helped Bishop advance to the UIL 3A-D1 State Semifinals. The point guard left her mark at Bishop reaching 2000 career points, 900 rebounds, 500 assists, and 500 steals.

Larissa Liska

Salinas received multiple honors such as being named to the UIL All-State team and THSCA Super Elite Team, to name a few, but nothing was more important than helping Bishop win 67 consecutive District games, 4 District titles, making 4 Regional Semifinal appearances, and one State Semifinal appearance her senior season.

"Seeing everybody here to support me truly means a lot, and it just shows how much dedication and time that everybody put into me because they all believed in me," Salinas said. 'Seeing my team progress through the years, it means a lot. From going to the Regional Semifinals and now making a State appearance my senior year just truly shows how much progress we made over the years."