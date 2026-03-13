Bishop wins 10th inning nail-biter against Rockport-Fulton 8-5, Rios hits walk-off home run

BISHOP, Texas — The 3A Bishop Lady Badgers ended a dramatic non-conference game against 4A No. 17 Rockport-Fulton with an 8-5 victory in the 10th inning.

The game was tied at 5 in the seventh frame after Kalie Garza hit a 2 RBI single, but Bishop's Cambrie Rios hit the walk-off 3-run homer to secure the win. Rios went 3-for-6 at the plate, coming just shy of hitting the cycle. Rios singled in the fifth inning, doubled in the seventh and hit the home run in the 10th.

Rockport-Fulton got on the board first in the second inning after Bishop committed an error on Maddy Dykes hit and then Hunter Duplechain added an RBI single to go up 2-0. The Lady Pirates added to their lead in the third after Lily Flores hit an RBI single and Nat Kelley grounded into fielder's choice to score a run.

Rios earned the win on the mound for Bishop. The pitcher allowed 9 hits and 5 runs, 3 earned, over 10 innings, while striking out 12 and walking 3 batters. Maddy Dykes took the loss for Rockport-Fulton. She struck out 2 batters and walked 5, allowing 8 runs on 13 hits through 9.1 innings.

The Lady Badgers collected 13 hits in the game. Garza and Rios each totaled 3 hits and drove in 3 runs.

Last season Bishop advanced all the way to the 3A-DI State Semifinal.