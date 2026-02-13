Bishop holds off Beeville 8-7 in Wildcat Classic softball tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers split day one of the Wildcat Classic softball tournament falling to Weslaco 8-3 and holding off Beeville 8-7.

In the Beeville game, Bishop's Kalie Garza drove in 4 runs on 2 hits, including a 3-run homer in the second inning. Beeville was down by 5 runs, but the Lady Trojans made a comeback in the fourth inning on a single by Milliana Hernandez and Carlie Rivera and a tag up by Sofia Perez.

The Lady Badgers took the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Yesenia Gonzales hit a sac fly for the 8-7 lead. The Islanders team totaled 11 hits in the game.

Garza earned the win on the bump for the Lady Badgers. She surrendered 8 hits and 7 runs over 2.3 innings, while striking out 2 batters and walking 5.

The Wildcat Classic tournament continues on Friday and ends Saturday.