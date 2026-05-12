Beeville High School celebrates 9 senior Trojans on college signing day

BEEVILLE, Texas — Family and friends gathered at Beeville High School for college signing day to honor 9 senior Trojans.

Brian Rivas Jr. signed to continue running track at UTRGV. The 400-meter runner holds the Beeville school record at 47.99 seconds and is a 2-time UIL state qualifier.

"It means the world. I mean, starting from 6-years-old, it's been a dream to run at the Division I level," Rivas said. "All the hours and the hard work, it's just very gratifying."

Larissa Liska

Mia E. Garcia will also compete in track and field, throwing at Texas A&M Kingsville.

Larissa Liska

Two 2-time state champion powerlifters also signed their letters of intent. Abigail Martinez joins Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for the program's second season.

"I'm definitely learning as I go," Martinez said. "I mean, it's only been 3 years since I started lifting, so it's definitely super exciting, but I love it. I'm very blessed."

Larissa Liska

Mia I. Garcia, a 3-time state qualifier, also signed to lift at Texas A&M College Station.

"I first started lifting when I was in 8th grade, but I've grown up around power lifting my whole life because my dad's a coach," Garcia said. "I didn't even know that this would be the sport that I love, so it's really a rewarding experience, and I'm really excited for the opportunity."

Larissa Liska

In softball, Jocelyn Rodriguez will compete for Texas A&M San Antonio. Aiden Sanchez signed with McMurry University to play tennis.

Three soccer players also inked their commitments. Fabian Brako is going to Chester University, Rodolfo Villarreal signed with Southwestern Christian, and Maya Castillo will serve as a goalkeeper at Mary Hardin-Baylor.