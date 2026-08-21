Beeville brings in new head coach CJ Rivera and new mindset, buying into the culture

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Trojans have a new mindset. The past two years they struggled with their final record, but now they have new head coach CJ Rivera, an offensive coordinator who came over from Sinton. The mindset is Us vs. Us.

"I've had three different head coaches in all four years. Four different offenses," said Beeville senior running back and linebacker Gavin Garza. "We've got to buy in big time. These are really good coaches. The year is now we have really good athletes and talent. It's just buying in."

Larissa Liska

Beeville returns six starters on offense. Coach Rivera says they're going to play a balanced attack, and he also likes the versatility he has with both quarterbacks.

"As far as Jayden (Wheeler) he's got a big body. He can run the ball," Rivera said. "Kind of reminds me of a quarterback I had a couple of years ago. He's a true pocket passer. Jordan (Garcia) he's more of a scrambler. He's going to make things happen and he's good on his feet. Fortunately we have that problem which is a good problem to have."

Larissa Liska

The Trojans offense features athletic skill guys and strong linemen up front. Their new starter in the trenches is 6-foot-3 sophomore right tackle Brandon Boenau.

"I would say athletic. We're really versatile on pulling and being able to do screens and everything on that," Boenau said. "Really big. We've got weight room, muscle. Ready for the speedy edges or whatever you want to call it. Like we're ready."

Larissa Liska

Rivera's defense will start with a 3-4 scheme and they're going to fly around. Garza is excited to get a chance to play linebacker, and added that the experience lies before him with the linemen.

"Our d-linemen are all seniors and they all have experience," Garza said. "This is going to be my first year at linebacker since middle school, so we're learning. Secondary wise I think we're really good. We don't have any returners that I know of, but that's what I'm saying. The weapons that they don't know about they're crazy. They're not going to expect it."

Larissa Liska

Beeville kicks off their season with a road trip to Alice on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.