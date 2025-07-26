Astros' Arrighetti makes rehab start in Corpus Christi; Hooks fall to Sod Poodles 4-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks welcome in three Houston Astros starting pitchers on rehab assignment this weekend: Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia and JP France.

Arrighetti lasted 3.1 innings in his second start with the Hooks. He allowed 4 hits, 3 runs and walked 1 batter, while striking out 2. His pitch count ended at 62.

The Sod Poodles scored first, but it wasn't until the third inning against Arrighetti. Jean Walters hit a solo home run to left field. Same frame, a wild pitch brings home Kristian Robinson and Amarillo is up 2-0.

Corpus Christi answered in the bottom frame. Joseph Sullivan's ground out gave John Garcia time to score from third base. Then Orlando Martinez in the 3-hole singled on a base knock to right field, bringing in Jeron Williams for the 2-2 tie.

The Hooks could not slow down Amarillo's Walters. He hit a single RBI in the fourth. Then LuJames Groover singled on a liner to right field. The Sod Poodles got back on top 4-2.

Williams did his part for Corpus Christi in the bottom frame. He grounded into a force out fielded by the third baseman. Pascanel Ferreras scored to close the gap, down 4-3. That's your final.

The Hooks and Sod Poodles face off for game five on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Whataburger Field. Luis Garcia is the projected starter on the mound.