Aransas Pass Special Olympics one of many schools benefitting from Jersey Mike's Day of Giving

PORTLAND, Texas — Jersey Mike's donated 100 percent of their profit to Special Olympics on March 25, their annual Day of Giving. 3,200 restaurants across the nation participated. Aransas Pass' team greeted customers to thank them for stopping by the Gregory-Portland location.

"People who help like Jersey Mike's really help us to go to competitions and to help Special Olympics to be able to organize with medals," said Head of Delegation for Aransas Pass Ashleigh Sasin. "The people that do all of the work behind the scenes they help out with scholarships to help us buy jerseys and equipment that we need to make sure that we're set up for success at the school level."

Special Olympics athletes have the option to participate in 16 different sports, including new additions pickleball and cornhole.

"It feels great. I get to show my school out, show where I'm from and it feels awesome," said Aransas Pass freshman athlete Chad Self.

Larissa Liska

The Aransas Pass Panthers are in their second season after rebuilding from COVID's shutdown, so they mostly participate in bowling in the fall and track and field in the spring.

"It feels so good," said Aransas Pass junior athletes Jacob Martinez. "I can run the 100 run and the (Unified) relay."

The Special Olympics Area 2's next events are the Tennis Competition April 11 and the Track and Field Spring Games April 18. If you would like to volunteer, click on the QR code to register.

Special Olympics Texas

Special Olympics Texas

The participating Coastal Bend locations are:



4938 South Staples St.

1813 Ennis Joslin

14221 Northwest Blvd.

3235 South Alameda St.

1581 US-181, in Portland, TX

Customers can order in-store, online, or via the Jersey Mike's app.

Throughout March, customers can also round up their purchases or make direct donations. Jersey Mike's has a long history with the Special Olympics, dating back to 1975, and serves as a presenting sponsor for this year's Games.