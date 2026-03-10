Aransas Pass boys basketball advance to seventh State Semifinal since 2002, first in 10 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass boys basketball is very familiar with the State Tournament. Head Coach Glen Hayes has made it to his seventh UIL State Semifinal with the Panthers, but it's their first in 10 years.

"I told the team if you want me to be easy on you we can be mediocre or I can be hard on you every day and try to make you better. You just got to be coachable and know where I'm coming from," said Hayes. "They know I love them. When you love the kids you can be stern with them and they still will perform for you. These guys are really tough, mentally tough."

Larissa Liska

This program has never played in the Championship, but lately they've found their momentum, winning 13 of their last 14 games. Aransas Pass likes to go on runs and get to the basket, a skill set that's built on chemistry.

"I've been with this group of guys for six years since them two years in middle school and it means a lot," said Aransas Pass junior Frankie Santiago. "They're all my best friends, and for us to finally be up here was our goal ever since we were in seventh grade. We were like hey, we're going to work hard."

Larissa Liska

3A No. 21 Aransas Pass (22-17) will battle No. 5 Westwood Palestine (28-2) in the UIL 3A-DII State Semifinal on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy.