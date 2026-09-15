Alice's Ryder Salaiz named 2026 week three Game Changer of the Week

ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes (3-0) won their home opener 28-7 over Palmview on Friday. It took an entire team effort, but senior halfback Ryder Salaiz found the endzone three times. That's why he's been named our KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Game Changer for week 3.

"Having relentless effort," Salaiz said. "It's about being the more disciplined team. It's about being a leader. You work all of those attributes together and it pays for itself doing the little things right."

His hard work showed up on the field Friday night, rushing for 164 yards on 16 carries and 2 touchdowns. Plus, Salaiz caught one pass for 17 yards and another touchdown.

"Blocks real well. Catches the ball out of the backfield real well," said Alice football head coach J.R. Castellano. "He's just kind of shifty so to speak and kind of strong as you see in the weight room."

Larissa Liska

He's also strong in the classroom with a 3.5 GPA, but on the field Salaiz doesn't take all the credit.

"It was more of the o-line doing a great job," Salaiz said. "You know just working to the best of their ability and I'm just doing my job making them right."

Larissa Liska

This is redemption year for the Coyotes after struggling last fall. Salaiz learned that a good team learns from their coaches, but is led by the players.

"Going (1-9) you know that's something nobody wants to go through, but you learn from those mistakes and just make everything right upon there," Salaiz said.

Larissa Liska

"Tough people make tough teams, so that's kind of been what our motto is this year," Castellano said.

Alice kicks off their week four high school football matchup against the King Mustangs on Friday at home at 7:30 p.m. The Coyotes are looking to go (4-0) on the season and (2-0) at their brand new Memorial Stadium.

Larissa Liska

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.