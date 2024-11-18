A new name for "The Juice Box"

Since July 2002, 501 Crawford Street in downtown Houston has been called Minute Maid Park or "The Juice Box" and has been the home of the Houston Astros through two World Series titles in that time.

But that name is no more.

On Monday, a press conference was held at Minute Maid Park to announce that the stadium will be known as Daikin Park beginning January 1, 2025. Daikin is an air-conditioning company that has secured the naming rights to the ballpark beginning in the 2025 season. The contract will last through the next 15 seasons.

Beginning in January, the stadium will be rebranded with the Daikin logo.

Daikin was founded in 1924 and is based in Osaka, Japan. Its North American offices are in the Houston area.