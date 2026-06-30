5 Coastal Bend teams ranked in 2026 Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine

SINTON, Texas — Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football magazine is out for subscribers and five Coastal Bend teams are ranked.

Sinton dropped to UIL 3A-DI based on new school enrollment numbers, and they're ranked fifth which is the highest of any Coastal Bend team. The other teams in the preseason poll are Flour Bluff at number 25 in 5A-DI, Gregory-Portland sits 13 in 5A-DII, Calallen is the 14-ranked team in 4A-DI and Refugio is projected 12 in 2A-DI.

Last fall, Sinton ended the season with a deep playoff run to the State Semifinal and a (13-2) record. They're expected to return 6 starters on both offense and defense, and they all earned playing time.

"We have a lot of experience coming back on both sides of the ball. I would probably say that on offense we have our skill guys back," Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman said. "That's really going to help. We don't use the phrase rebuild. We just reload every year. That's something that the kids take pride in, that's something that's part of the tradition that we have here in Sinton and that's part of the expectations."

The Sinton Pirates open up the 2026 season on the road to Tuloso-Midway on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.