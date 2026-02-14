4A No. 1 Calallen falls short to 6A No. 15 Weslaco 4-2 in Wildcat Classic tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4A No. 1 Calallen Lady Cats (4-1) fell short to 6A No. 15 Weslaco on Friday at the Wildcat Classic Tournament, despite out-hitting them nine to six. Audryna Almaraz led Calallen with 3 hits.

Weslaco got on the board in the second inning when Hannah Montelongo hit a solo home run to center field for the 1-0 lead. Calallen answered in the bottom of the third when Kiana Vargas grounded into fielder's choice, bringing home two runners for the 2-1 lead.

Weslaco took over again in the fourth when Roberta Rodriguez hit a 2 RBI single. Weslaco's Montelongo added another solo dinger in the fifth.

Calallen freshman pitcher Addison Juarez surrendered 6 hits and 4 runs over 6 innings, while striking out 6 batters and walking 5.

On Saturday, Calallen will play state rival Liberty at 9 a.m. at Teresa Flores Lentz Field, and then the Lady Cats will face Veterans Memorial at 1 p.m.