Calallen softball chases historic State 4-peat, 2026 slogan is 'fiat', meaning 'let it be done'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas high school softball practice officially began on Friday. Calallen has won three straight UIL 4A-DI State Championships. Now the Lady Cats have the chance to become the first softball or baseball program in Texas to win four in-a-row.

"You know we know it won't be easy," said Calallen softball head coach Teresa Lentz. "We don't want it to be easy. Our girls have sacrificed a lot to get to this point."

Larissa Liska

Last season Calallen won the 4A-DI State Championship over Andrews 9-2, becoming one of two Texas high school softball teams alongside Coahoma to ever 3-peat. The Lady Cats' final record was (34-6). They've got another target on their backs, but they want it there.

"The target is the only way we are going to be able to handle the pressure at the end, so we need everybody's pressure," Lentz aid. "If they beat us hats off, but we're going to try to do what we need to do. Learn from it and get better."

The only high school baseball team in Texas to win three State titles in-a-row was Brenham (1986, 1987, 1988).

Larissa Liska

Calallen softball graduated two seniors last spring, a pitcher and shortstop. Now six are leading the charge, including second baseman Kaylie Lopez. She'll help the new shortstop fit into the system.

"Mostly all around we are very strong because we've all been here and know how to play together, so I think it's going to be good and fun," Lopez said.

Larissa Liska

After three seasons on varsity, Jordyn Thibodeaux has become the veteran pitcher. She won State MVP her sophomore season. Last year in the title game she dealt 9 strikeouts through 5 innings, only allowing 1 hit. Now she's guiding the freshmen who will help her on the mound.

"We have my sister Hannah Thibodeaux and Addison Juarez,"Thibodeaux said. "They play on the same select team, so they're kind of used to each other pitching and sharing spots. I think they're both pretty good."

Larissa Liska

The Lady Cats slogan this spring is 'fiat'. A latin word meaning 'let it be done'. It can also be a biblical reference to Mary's Fiat, which is when she says 'let it be done' to angel Gabriel at the Annunciation.

"If we're able to go for that 4-peat, you know let it be done by us," Lentz said.

Larissa Liska

Calallen's journey back to State officially starts on Tues., Feb. 10 with a road trip to Victoria East. Their first home game will be at the Wildcat Classic tournament Feb. 12-14.