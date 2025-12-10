3 London stays undefeated at (12-0) outscoring King 82-44

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3A No. 3 London (12-0) is off to their hottest start since the program began in 2012. The Pirates took down 5A King in a non-district duel 82-44 at home on Tuesday. Aiden Salinas led the team with 21 points, followed by Christian Olivares who scored 15 points.

"The kids are fighting and playing hard," said London's new basketball head coach Sean Armstrong. "We're growing as a team. Our assistant coaches do a great job. LaDaniel Marshall has made an impact on skill development for these kids. It's just great to have great coaches. You're only as good as the players you coach."

Armstrong came from Gregory-Portland. He said the Pirates have bought into the culture, while planning to uphold London's winning tradition. Armstrong inherited a lot of talent from former head coach Robbie Moreno.

"Our guards can really play," Armstrong said. "The bigs finish pretty well and we have a lot of length and depth. We play a lot of kids off the bench, and that's why we want to play fast."