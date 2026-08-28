2026 Coastal Bend players on the radar and more on the Friday Night Fever Preview Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2026 Texas high school football season kicks off this week and the Friday Night Fever High School Football Preview Show features some of the top players to keep on the radar from the Coastal Bend, key matchups for week one, new Alice stadium, IWA's transition to 11-man and ranked teams on Dave Campbell's preseason list.
Coastal Bend Players on the Radar
West Oso Trajhaun Vurns
Sinton Marcos Zapata
London Maddox Jennings
Veterans Memorials Andrew Charlebois
Miller Deion Jones
Flour Bluff Samuel Smith
Dave Campbell's Ranked Teams
No. 25 UIL 5A-DI Flour Bluff
No. 13 UIL 5A-DII Gregory-Portland
No. 14 UIL 4A-DI Calallen
No. 5 UIL 3A-DI Sinton
No. 12 UIL 2A-DI Refugio
Thank you to By the Bay Plumbing for sponsoring Friday Night Fever High School Football Preview Show.