2026 Coastal Bend players on the radar and more on the Friday Night Fever Preview Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2026 Texas high school football season kicks off this week and the Friday Night Fever High School Football Preview Show features some of the top players to keep on the radar from the Coastal Bend, key matchups for week one, new Alice stadium, IWA's transition to 11-man and ranked teams on Dave Campbell's preseason list.

Coastal Bend Players on the Radar

West Oso Trajhaun Vurns

Sinton Marcos Zapata

London Maddox Jennings

Veterans Memorials Andrew Charlebois

Miller Deion Jones

Flour Bluff Samuel Smith

Dave Campbell's Ranked Teams

No. 25 UIL 5A-DI Flour Bluff

No. 13 UIL 5A-DII Gregory-Portland

No. 14 UIL 4A-DI Calallen

No. 5 UIL 3A-DI Sinton

No. 12 UIL 2A-DI Refugio

Thank you to By the Bay Plumbing for sponsoring Friday Night Fever High School Football Preview Show.