14 Flour Bluff seniors sign college letters, O'Bryan to TAMU-CC, Englert joins TAMUK

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff's college sports signing day highlighted 14 seniors making their commitments official.

Two athletes decided to stay close to Corpus Christi and compete in Track and Field. Garrett O'Bryan signed to compete in track and field as a thrower at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

"It's awesome. I chose the Islanders because the coaching staff is amazing. The team around them is amazing. I can't wait to see what we'll do," O'Bryan said.

Colton Englert signed to compete in track and field at Texas A&M-Kingsville in triple jump and possibly long jump.

"Oh, it's awesome. I'm so excited. Kingsville is just a great place to go, and all this hard work, all the hard work's paid off," Englert said.

Connor Davis signed to play football at Briar Cliff University. Kolton Strey, Matthew Howard, Tristan Wilson, and Talon Brengman all signed to play football at Schreiner University. Jacob Cain signed to play football at Mary Hardin-Baylor. Anthony Mimms signed to play football at Ave Maria University. Holden Mutz signed to golf at Blackburn College. Alison Van Derostyne signed to play soccer at Texas A&M-Victoria. Samantha Click signed to cheer at the University of the Incarnate Word. Zachary Graham signed to play tennis at LeTourneau University. Bradley Terry signed to play baseball at Mountain View College.