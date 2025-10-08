13 Flour Bluff wins thriller over Gregory-Portland 3-2, staying undefeated in UIL 5A District 29

PORTLAND, Texas — The 5A No. 13 Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (33-7, 12-0) continue to stay undefeated in UIL 5A District 29 after winning a five set thriller over Gregory-Portland (25-15, 10-2) 25-14, 25-27, 25-23, 23-25 and 18-16.
Flour Bluff Stats
Kills: Emily Eggleston - 22
Alyssa Thornton - 16
Kate Croft - 16
Assists: Lola Fisher - 36
Kristina Rodriguez - 3
Blocks: Alyssa Thornton - 5
Kristina Rodriguez - 3
Aces: Lola Fisher - 2
Hollie Santos - 1
Digs: Hollie Santos - 23
Kate Croft - 21
Lola Fisher - 16