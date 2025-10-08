13 Flour Bluff wins thriller over Gregory-Portland 3-2, staying undefeated in UIL 5A District 29

PORTLAND, Texas — The 5A No. 13 Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (33-7, 12-0) continue to stay undefeated in UIL 5A District 29 after winning a five set thriller over Gregory-Portland (25-15, 10-2) 25-14, 25-27, 25-23, 23-25 and 18-16.

Flour Bluff Stats

Kills: Emily Eggleston - 22

Alyssa Thornton - 16

Kate Croft - 16

Assists: Lola Fisher - 36

Kristina Rodriguez - 3

Blocks: Alyssa Thornton - 5

Kristina Rodriguez - 3

Aces: Lola Fisher - 2

Hollie Santos - 1

Digs: Hollie Santos - 23

Kate Croft - 21

Lola Fisher - 16