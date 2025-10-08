Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

#13 Flour Bluff wins thriller over Gregory-Portland 3-2, staying undefeated in UIL 5A District 29

#13 Flour Bluff wins 5 set thriller over Gregory-Portland 3-2
#13 Flour Bluff wins 5 set thriller over Gregory-Portland 3-2
Flour Bluff volleyball holds off Gregory-Portland
Posted
and last updated

PORTLAND, Texas — The 5A No. 13 Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (33-7, 12-0) continue to stay undefeated in UIL 5A District 29 after winning a five set thriller over Gregory-Portland (25-15, 10-2) 25-14, 25-27, 25-23, 23-25 and 18-16.

Flour Bluff Stats
Kills: Emily Eggleston - 22
Alyssa Thornton - 16
Kate Croft - 16

Assists: Lola Fisher - 36
Kristina Rodriguez - 3

Blocks: Alyssa Thornton - 5
Kristina Rodriguez - 3

Aces: Lola Fisher - 2
Hollie Santos - 1

Digs: Hollie Santos - 23
Kate Croft - 21
Lola Fisher - 16

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Hispanic Heritage Month