10 Carroll wrestlers qualify for State, Nino aims for another medal, Bellino looks to defend championship

Carroll senior wrestler Roman Nino
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mary Carroll Tigers wrestling team can make history. 7 boys and 3 girls are advancing to the UIL 5A State meet. This year's team is one of the largest Carroll rosters, and a lot of the athletes have a chance to bring home State medals.

"To get championship is very difficult in the first place is very difficult," said Carroll head coach Corey Bellino. "To maintain it is a whole other level. You got somebody coming up behind you that's hungry. You got the target on your back."

Carroll wrestler Nicholas Bellino

Last year, Genevieve Bellino won her first State Championship in the 120 lb weight class. It was the second girls title in school history. The senior enters this year's State meet one win away from reaching the 200 milestone, and four pins away from her 150 career goal. So far this season Bellino is 49-0.

"Just knowing that our team is being bigger and more accomplished," Genevieve Bellino said. "That we're setting new records every year it's like wow, like I'm part of that. I'm one of the records that's been set, so it's like oh my gosh something to wear on my chest I guess."

Carroll senior Roman Nino qualified for his third State meet. Last year he became the third boy in Carroll history to medal, placing second in the 190 lb weight class. This year he moved up to 215 lb., and he's 48-0. Nino is hoping to bring home gold, and he knows head coach Corey Bellino will help him get there.

"Listen to him," Nino said. "Try as much as I can, and then just wrestle the way I've been taught. Wrestle the way I've been drilling and try not to do anything too fancy."

Roman Nino sparring with a teammate

The wrestlers' goal on the first day is to win two bouts or at least one. If they lose two, then their season is over. In Carroll wrestling history the Tigers have won 10 State medals.

"We got five that could possibly medal real good," Corey Bellino said. "We've got 10 going and they're all really good, but true chances we've got some good chances to come home with more medals."

Carroll wrestling head coach Corey Bellino

The UIL 5A State Wrestling meet starts on Friday, Feb. 13, and champions will be crowned on Saturday at the Berry Center in Houston.

COASTAL BEND STATE BOUND WRESTLERS

113 Pound Boys
Marcos Nino
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
120 Pound Boys
Nicholas Bellino
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
120 Pound Girls
Genevieve Bellino
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
125 Pound Girls
Jayda Sanders
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
144 Pound Boys
Nicholas Ayala
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
175 Pound Boys
Koby Soliz
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
190 Pound Boys
Julius Martinez
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
215 Pound Boys
Roman Nino
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
235 Pound Girls
Darleen Cotton
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Qualifier
285 Pound Boys
Kaiden Garcia
Corpus Christi Carroll
State Alternate
115 Pound Girls
Isabella Arevalos
Corpus Christi King
State Qualifier
125 Pound Girls
Elena Franco
Corpus Christi King
State Qualifier
132 Pound Boys
Nathan Chino
Corpus Christi King
State Qualifier
126 Pound Boys
Aiden DeLeon
Corpus Christi King
State Alternate
135 Pound Girls
Israel Gibson
Corpus Christi King
State Alternate
140 Pound Girls
Amiracle McMurray
Corpus Christi King
State Alternate
105 Pound Girls
Rebecca Galan
Corpus Christi Ray
State Alternate
100 Pound Girls
Carly Rodriguez
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Qualifier
106 Pound Boys
Esteban Vela
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Qualifier
110 Pound Girls
Mya Maronen
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Qualifier
126 Pound Boys
Daniel Jimenez
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Qualifier
130 Pound Girls
Celina Nguyen
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Qualifier
145 Pound Girls
Alyssa Reyes
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Qualifier
120 Pound Girls
Adilaya Estudillo
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Alternate
175 Pound Boys
Roland Duran
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial
State Alternate
100 Pound Girls
Leah Ramirez
Beeville Jones
State Qualifier
170 Pound Girls
Camila Rojas
Rockport-Fulton
State Qualifier
