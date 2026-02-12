10 Carroll wrestlers qualify for State, Nino aims for another medal, Bellino looks to defend championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mary Carroll Tigers wrestling team can make history. 7 boys and 3 girls are advancing to the UIL 5A State meet. This year's team is one of the largest Carroll rosters, and a lot of the athletes have a chance to bring home State medals.

"To get championship is very difficult in the first place is very difficult," said Carroll head coach Corey Bellino. "To maintain it is a whole other level. You got somebody coming up behind you that's hungry. You got the target on your back."

Larissa Liska

Last year, Genevieve Bellino won her first State Championship in the 120 lb weight class. It was the second girls title in school history. The senior enters this year's State meet one win away from reaching the 200 milestone, and four pins away from her 150 career goal. So far this season Bellino is 49-0.

"Just knowing that our team is being bigger and more accomplished," Genevieve Bellino said. "That we're setting new records every year it's like wow, like I'm part of that. I'm one of the records that's been set, so it's like oh my gosh something to wear on my chest I guess."

Carroll senior Roman Nino qualified for his third State meet. Last year he became the third boy in Carroll history to medal, placing second in the 190 lb weight class. This year he moved up to 215 lb., and he's 48-0. Nino is hoping to bring home gold, and he knows head coach Corey Bellino will help him get there.

"Listen to him," Nino said. "Try as much as I can, and then just wrestle the way I've been taught. Wrestle the way I've been drilling and try not to do anything too fancy."

The wrestlers' goal on the first day is to win two bouts or at least one. If they lose two, then their season is over. In Carroll wrestling history the Tigers have won 10 State medals.

"We got five that could possibly medal real good," Corey Bellino said. "We've got 10 going and they're all really good, but true chances we've got some good chances to come home with more medals."

The UIL 5A State Wrestling meet starts on Friday, Feb. 13, and champions will be crowned on Saturday at the Berry Center in Houston.

COASTAL BEND STATE BOUND WRESTLERS

