SATURDAY ELECTIONS: Everything you need to know before you vote in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Saturday, May 3, will give San Patricio County voters a chance to cast their voice on some of the key issues in their communities. Before you head to polls, here's everything you'll need to know.
Texas Law requires voters to present one of the seven forms of acceptable photo ID to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- Military ID Cards may include, but are not necessarily limited to: Department of Defense (DoD) Common Access Card (CAC), Uniformed Services ID Cards, DoD Civilian Retiree Cards, Veterans Affairs ID Cards
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
San Patricio County Voting Locations:
- Aransas Pass Civic Center
Location: Nature Trail Room
Address: 700 W Wheeler, Aransas Pass, TX 78336
- G-P ISD Administration Building
Location: Board Room
Address: 1200 Broadway, Portland, TX 78374
- Gregory City Hall
Location: Community Center
Address: 308 Ayers St, Gregory, TX 78359
- Ingleside ISD Administration Building
Location: Board Room
Address: 2664 San Angelo, Ingleside, TX 78362
- Ingleside on the Bay City Hall
Location: Board Room
Address: 475 Starlight Dr, Ingleside, TX 78362
- Lazy V Building
Address: 13763 HWY 181 N, Sinton, TX 78387
- Mathis City Hall Annex
Address: 401 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX 78368
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission
Location: Parish Hall
Address: 18013 CO RD 1598, Edroy, TX 78320
- Planter's Grain Co-op
Location: Meeting Room
Address: 200 N Voss Ave, Odem, TX 78370
- Portland Community Center
Location: Ballroom B
Address: 2000 Billy G Webb, Portland, TX 78374
- San Patricio County Fairgrounds Civic Center
Location: Ballroom A
Address: 219 W 5th St, Sinton, TX 78387
- St. Christopher's By-the-Sea
Location: Parish Hall
Address: 820 Wildcat Dr, Portland, TX 78374
- Alvarado Senior Community Center
Address: 110 Allende St, Taft, TX 78390
The following are sample ballots for each election in San Patrico County.