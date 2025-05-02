SATURDAY ELECTIONS: Everything you need to know before you vote in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx — Saturday, May 3, will give San Patricio County voters a chance to cast their voice on some of the key issues in their communities. Before you head to polls, here's everything you'll need to know.

Texas Law requires voters to present one of the seven forms of acceptable photo ID to vote:



Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

Military ID Cards may include, but are not necessarily limited to: Department of Defense (DoD) Common Access Card (CAC), Uniformed Services ID Cards, DoD Civilian Retiree Cards, Veterans Affairs ID Cards

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

San Patricio County Voting Locations:

- Aransas Pass Civic Center

Location: Nature Trail Room

Address: 700 W Wheeler, Aransas Pass, TX 78336

- G-P ISD Administration Building

Location: Board Room

Address: 1200 Broadway, Portland, TX 78374

- Gregory City Hall

Location: Community Center

Address: 308 Ayers St, Gregory, TX 78359

- Ingleside ISD Administration Building

Location: Board Room

Address: 2664 San Angelo, Ingleside, TX 78362

- Ingleside on the Bay City Hall

Location: Board Room

Address: 475 Starlight Dr, Ingleside, TX 78362

- Lazy V Building

Address: 13763 HWY 181 N, Sinton, TX 78387

- Mathis City Hall Annex

Address: 401 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX 78368

- Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission

Location: Parish Hall

Address: 18013 CO RD 1598, Edroy, TX 78320

- Planter's Grain Co-op

Location: Meeting Room

Address: 200 N Voss Ave, Odem, TX 78370

- Portland Community Center

Location: Ballroom B

Address: 2000 Billy G Webb, Portland, TX 78374

- San Patricio County Fairgrounds Civic Center

Location: Ballroom A

Address: 219 W 5th St, Sinton, TX 78387

- St. Christopher's By-the-Sea

Location: Parish Hall

Address: 820 Wildcat Dr, Portland, TX 78374

- Alvarado Senior Community Center

Address: 110 Allende St, Taft, TX 78390

The following are sample ballots for each election in San Patrico County.

