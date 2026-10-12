Who Corpus Christi voters elect to city council could decide fate of Inner Harbor desalination project

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Inner Harbor desalination project is not on this year's ballot, but Corpus Christi voters will still determine its fate through who they elect to City Council.
Inner Harbor desalination has been voted down twice in the last 13 months by Corpus Christi City Council. But after the most recent vote, City Manager Peter Zanoni made clear the project is not dead.
"Tonight's vote wasn't a no on the project. There was a motion to approve it and it was denied," Zanoni said on September 2.
Corpus Christi serves the water needs of the region, which includes 500,000 people across multiple counties and more than a dozen large-volume industrial water users. Those demands have created a water shortage and a need for a long-term sustainable source of water.
Desalination has become a popular option because of the city's proximity to the Gulf. The process takes water from the ocean, filters it and turns it into drinkable water.
Inner Harbor Desalination holds permits from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which has made it a frequently cited potential solution. But both times it has come to a vote, five of the nine council members have pushed back on the project.
Opponents have cited environmental concerns, including discharge from the desalination process being pumped back into the bay and posing a threat to marine life. Financial concerns have also been raised — the project would cost at least $978 million for 30 million gallons of water a day.
With Inner Harbor desalination still alive, candidates are centering their campaigns around the project. Political action committees, known as PACs, are forming on both sides. The Coastal Bend Coalition has endorsed nine candidates who support Inner Harbor, while Texas Campaign for the Environment is endorsing candidates who oppose the project.
Corpus Christi voters can each vote for a district seat, three at-large seats and the mayor — five city council members in total. That majority is what will either approve or deny Inner Harbor desalination.
I researched all 43 candidates currently running for office. Of those, 19 are in favor of Inner Harbor desalination and 24 are against it.
The list is in order of how candidates will appear on the ballot.
City Council candidates: Who is for/against Inner Harbor Desalination?
MAYORAL CANDIDATES:
Kaylynn Paxson – Against Inner Harbor
David Ainsworth Sr. – Pro Inner Harbor
Paulette Guajardo (incumbent) – Pro Inner Harbor
Gil Hernandez – Against Inner Harbor
Chelise Hyatt – Pro Inner Harbor
John Calkusic – Against Inner Harbor
Dave Heasley – Against Inner Harbor
AT-LARGE CANDIDATES:
Anthem Powers – Against Inner Harbor
Merida Nardone Mendoza – Pro Inner Harbor
Scott F. Corliss – Pro Inner Harbor
Sammy Gonzales – Against Inner Harbor
Zoraida Basaldu – Pro Inner Harbor
Michael Miller – Against Inner Harbor
Joshua Fraedrick – Against Inner Harbor
Willie Morales Jr. – Pro Inner Harbor
Mark Scott (incumbent) – Pro Inner Harbor
Nancy Vera – Against Inner Harbor
Julian Jacob Hernandez – Against Inner Harbor
Carolyn Vaughn (incumbent) – Against Inner Harbor
Richard Shelton – Pro Inner Harbor
Dan McQueen – Against Inner Harbor
Alex Johnston – Against Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATES:
John Garcia – Pro Inner Harbor
Tracy McCall – Pro Inner Harbor
Billy Lerma – Against Inner Harbor
John M. Cudd – Against Inner Harbor
Vidal “Cowboy” Conde – Against Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES:
Selena Guerra – Against Inner Harbor
Jen Allende – Pro Inner Harbor
Isabel Araiza – Against Inner Harbor
Laura Flores Commons – Pro Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 3 CANDIDATES:
Jessica Villarreal – Against Inner Harbor
Robert Rocha – Pro Inner Harbor
Eric Cantu (incumbent) – Against Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 4 CANDIDATES:
Joshua Anderson – Pro Inner Harbor
Kristina Nelson – Against Inner Harbor
Stacie Garrecht – Against Inner Harbor
Dan Herrington – Pro Inner Harbor
DISTRICT 5 CANDIDATES:
Joseph Borkouski – Pro Inner Harbor
Kusumakar Sooda – Against Inner Harbor
David Pena – Pro Inner Harbor
John Hanzalik – Pro Inner Harbor
Merida Gonzalez Forrest – Against Inner Harbor
When does voting begin?
Early voting begins October 19. The general election is on November 3.