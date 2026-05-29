Water rates in Corpus Christi set to potentially increase in October

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Corpus Christi's water and wastewater rates are set to increase, with the new rates taking effect as soon as October 1.

In July, the city will present information on the rates to the City Council. The council will then hold a workshop, followed by a vote, before officially adopting the new rate structure.

The new rates would take effect Oct. 1 — three months sooner than when these changes usually begin on Jan. 1.

City Manager Peter Zanoni says the City Council has approved $1 billion in water projects, and the increased rates will help cover the costs.

"The City Council that sits here today they have taken generational votes and approved over a billion dollars worth of new water supply projects. Not because we just wanted to spend a billion dollars but because our water supply was in jeopardy with a drought of record in a system that's not robust enough to handle it," Zanoni said.

Zanoni also addressed water releases into Corpus Christi Bay, known as pass-throughs. The state currently requires the city to release water when it is at 30 percent of combined capacity. Zanoni says the city is in talks to have that release trigger point changed to 50 percent of capacity.

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