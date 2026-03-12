State officials warn Corpus Christi water emergency could arrive as early as May

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two state officials are now on record warning that Corpus Christi's water emergency could arrive months earlier than the city has told the public — as early as May 2026.

State Rep. Denise Villalobos (D-House District 34) told KRIS 6 News in an interview Wednesday that city officials shared three possible scenarios during a meeting held about a week ago with her and Corpus Christi Water staff, including City Manager Peter Zanoni and interim COO Nick Winkelmann.

The three scenarios, as described by Villalobos:



Worst case: May 9

Medium case: September 12

Best case: November 2026

The November date is the only timeline the city has consistently shared with the public.

Villalobos is not alone in raising the alarm. In a signed letter to mayors, council members, and city managers dated March 9, Sen. Adam Hinojosa (R-District 27) wrote that recent updates indicate the Level 1 water emergency threshold may arrive as early as May 2026 — not November as previously projected. Hinojosa called the development a significant increase in urgency.

What a water emergency means

A Level One water emergency is not the moment Corpus Christi runs out of water. It is the point at which the city is 180 days away from no longer being able to meet demand — triggering a mandatory 25% cut in water use across residents, businesses, and industry alike.

For Corpus Christi's industrial sector — which includes some of the nation's largest oil and chemical refineries — water isn't optional. The Port of Corpus Christi is the third-largest exporter of crude oil in the world. Without enough water, there's no way to process it.

KRIS 6 News has previously asked the city to provide its updated water modeling. City Manager Peter Zanoni said Tuesday that updated scenarios — including worst-case projections — will be announced and discussed at the next city council meeting.

"It is pretty concerning to me that they've only been delivering the best-case model to the general public," Villalobos told KRIS 6 News. "They should have been communicating all models to the general public from the beginning."

Villalobos also questioned whether the city's drought contingency plan is adequate for the pace of the crisis. She noted that the city's primary curtailment tool — surcharges — may not be effective at reducing water use fast enough.

"Surcharges are not a way to implement something, especially if you're serious about something," she said.

Corpus Christi's western reservoirs have shown no signs of recovery, prompting officials to update the water model that determines when curtailment or a Level One emergency could begin.

The city council is expected to address the updated water timeline at Tuesday's meeting.

