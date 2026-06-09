SINTON, Tx — The San Patricio County Groundwater Conservation District board voted 3-2 Monday against a motion that would have allowed emergency or temporary permits for the Evangeline Groundwater Project, leaving Corpus Christi with limited options to move the project forward.

Residents from across San Patricio County packed the meeting, using public comment to voice opposition to the project.

San Patricio Co. Groundwater Conservation District votes 3-2 to block emergency permits for Evangeline project

"This board has a duty not only to today's water users, but to future generations who will depend on this aquifer long after all of us are gone," Papalote resident Tiele Dockens said. "I respectfully urge you to proceed with extreme caution today."

Sinton resident Krista Boscamp also addressed the board.

"What we are facing today will determine the future of South Texas for everyone," Boscamp said.

Boscamp said access to clean water is critical to her daily life.

"I need access to clean water to care for my livestock, pets and garden, as well as for drinking and washing. It is also a critical resource that helps me manage my disability at home," Boscamp said.

KRIS 6 News has previously reported on opposition to the project from residents and city leaders in Sinton. An administrative law judge recently ruled that opponents should have the opportunity to present their concerns through a formal contested case hearing process.

Despite that ruling, the City of Corpus Christi requested emergency permits to allow the project to proceed.

After meeting in executive session, board directors considered a motion directing the district's general counsel to draft rules allowing emergency or temporary permits. The motion failed on a 3-2 vote.

Because the agenda item failed, the district cannot process the emergency permit applications. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city's first option for moving the project forward is no longer available, leaving two remaining paths.

"Others include talking to the city of Sinton. We still haven't ruled that out," Zanoni said. "The third route is the contested case hearing, which the owners of the water rights are prepared to go through. That may be the longest path, but we're still actively working to obtain the drilling and transport permits."

In other business, the Welder/Gulley drilling and operating permit applications and the Steel Dynamics drilling permit application will move to a preliminary hearing after protests were filed.

The Occidental Chemical/SPMWD test well drilling permit application was approved.

Directors of the San Patricio County Groundwater Conservation District declined to comment after the meeting.

No date has been set for the district's next meeting.