CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi ISD is seeking approval to drill three water wells at district facilities as a precautionary measure in the event of a water emergency or severe city water restrictions.

A public hearing was held at City Hall on Wednesday to give district leaders and community members a chance to weigh in on the proposal before a final decision is made.

Public hearing held on CCISD permit application to drill 3 emergency water wells

In May, CCISD applied for three water well permits through the Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District. The wells are proposed for Cabaniss Sports Complex, Lexington Middle School, and Hamlin Middle School.

The district says the non-potable water would mainly be used to irrigate middle-school fields, since high school campuses already have turf fields.

Karen Griffith, CCISD deputy superintendent for business and support services, said the district wants to be prepared ahead of any potential restrictions.

"They let us know back several months ago, you know, to prepare for this, and we want to be, you know, proactive and not overreactive," Griffith said.

CCISD has 33,000 students and 5,000 employees. As one of the city's largest employers, the district says it wants to ensure students can continue using school facilities even during a drought.

Griffith said keeping the fields maintained is also a matter of student safety.

"So when kids run on it, if you don't keep it, you know, wet and stuff, then you have cracks, and they can twist their ankle," Griffith said. "You also have a lot of ants and a lot of that activity, too. So we do want to take care of our fields for the safety of our students."

With the city's Level 1 water emergency plan now pushed back to September 2027, CCISD says the wells would provide an extra resource if water restrictions or an emergency arise.

Corpus Christi Water COO Nick Winkelmann spoke in support of the application during the hearing.

"We also know through our collaboration with CCISD that they are operating under the best intent and will also manage the resource wisely and efficiently," Winkelmann said.

Winkelmann also said Corpus Christi Water understands the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District will oversee well production and ensure the appropriate rules are followed.

Esteban Ramos, CCASRCD general manager, also addressed the importance of the resource during the hearing.

"The water is important to us all," Ramos said. "It is a vital resource both for our internal use and for our external use, meaning for activities, for cleaning, for irrigation, for drinking."

Wednesday's hearing was part of the permit review process. The applications will now go before the district board for a final decision at its regular meeting Friday at 2 p.m., at City Hall.

