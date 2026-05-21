Nueces River Authority clears director of wrongdoing as top operations officer resigns in protest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces River Authority board cleared its executive director of intentional wrongdoing Thursday but acknowledged serious communication failures within agency leadership and voted unanimously to create two new oversight bodies in response to allegations made by a top official.

Board President Eric Burnett read the findings of an independent investigation into allegations made by Chief Operating Officer Travis Pruski.

"This investigation did not reveal facts or evidence to show intentional wrongdoing by Mr. (John) Byrum or anyone else associated with the NRA," Burnett said. "However, the lack of communication and collaboration among the executive team is causing unnecessary operational challenges."

Pruski later notified the board that he was resigning due to bad leadership and walked out of the meeting.

"I can't participate in this culture any longer while you have people with good principles who are sacrificed to sit by, be quiet, and I just can no longer be part of this organization anymore. I wish some of you guys the best." Pruski said, addressing the board.

He added, "I know that there's people in this organization trying to do the right thing, to move things forward, but I felt leadership is something I can no longer put my name, my integrity, and my hard work behind any longer."

The board voted unanimously on three measures Thursday: It established a personnel committee to address concerns raised during the investigation and voted to have Dr. Tracy Sanchez lead that committee. It also created a transparency task force charged with reviewing current agency practices and bringing actionable recommendations back to the board to improve public trust and accountability.

The board also heard a presentation from communications consultant Debbie Lindsey Opel, who outlined a series of planned changes including posting current and historical agendas, minutes and monthly financial reports to the agency's website. Opel said leadership would also begin regular public updates on agency priorities and milestones, modeled on a format used by former Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni.

"It's not going to come in one fell swoop," Opel said.

How it started

Pruski submitted a letter to the board in late March alleging that Byrum presented inaccurate water sales figures to the NRA board and to Corpus Christi City Council, directed staff not to speak with board members, and jeopardized a $30 million flood mitigation grant through repeated delays.

Among the specific allegations: at an August 2025 board meeting, Byrum told directors that 36 million gallons per day of desalination capacity at the planned Harbor Island plant had been sold and that corresponding revenue was already in the bank. Pruski wrote that internal records showed only 21 MGD was committed and paid for at that time — a figure not reached until November, nearly 3 months later.

Pruski, who described coming forward as a matter of obligation, wrote that he was aware the letter might cost him his job.

"I am fully aware that coming forward with this information may carry serious professional consequences, and I accept that without reservation."

Pruski also alleged that Burnett called him on March 19, 2026 — 8 days before he submitted his letter — and directed him to stop raising questions and defer without exception to Byrum's direction.

The board voted in April to hire San Antonio attorney Kelli Cubeta to conduct the independent review.

What comes next

Burnett said some corrective action items are already being implemented. Others will be taken up in future board meetings.

Opel said the agency's communications overhaul will be incremental, with the long-term goal of restoring the public trust the NRA has built over its 90-year history.

The transparency task force will bring recommendations back to the full board for consideration.

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