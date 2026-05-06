NUECES COUNTY, Tx — After a water emergency declaration was issued for Nueces County, officials are exploring ways to cut water use, including possibly shortening the work week by one day, according to County Judge Connie Scott.

"The biggest thing that has come out of our discussions that is not yet done and it hasn't been voted on, and we will plan together and vote on this together as all the elected officials is really cutting back the work week, taking, you know, one day out of the work week, is one of the. I guess the highest suggestions," Scott said.

Nueces County considers 4-day work week to reduce water use after emergency declaration

Scott clarified that employees would still work 40 hours a week and receive full pay. However, how each department implements the change would be up to the county's 38 elected leaders. For the courts, that could mean a shift to remote proceedings.

"The judges upstairs would have to ask permission to do some cases by Zoom," Scott said. "I'm not sure that they're gonna get permission. Part of the reason why we declared the disaster that we did last week was to get those conversations started."

Scott also addressed concerns that employees working from home could increase residential water use, saying that is not expected. She said city records show most residents do not use their full water allotment.

"Some people may take it, some people may be working the courthouse just closed; they may have to sit at their desk to do their jobs, but the courthouse is closed to public usage, it is what we're trying to create," Scott said.

While the plan is not yet finalized, officials say they are not trying to alarm anyone; they want to be proactive. Seniors at the Nueces County Community Center in Robstown said they understand the need for cuts.

"I feel sad, but they have to do whatever they have to do," Robstown resident Eva Ramos said.

Fellow resident Ricardo Bosquez echoed that sentiment.

"We should try to do the most we can in terms of everyone in the county, not just the industry, but the families and the different programs, individuals in general," Bosquez said.

Scott said the county hopes to have something in place by June.

