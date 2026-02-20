Lower cost estimate shifts debate over Corpus Christi's Inner Harbor desal plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A sharply reduced price estimate for Corpus Christi’s proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant is reshaping debate at City Hall, though several elected leaders say key financial and environmental questions remain unresolved ahead of a pivotal vote.

The updated cost projection now stands at just under $979 million — hundreds of millions of dollars lower than earlier estimates for the project. City officials say the decrease stems from a revised proposal that relies on localized construction costs rather than national pricing guides.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the updated estimate reflects regional material and labor expenses.

“If they need a certain amount of concrete or pipe, they’re not using a means book,” Zanoni said, referring to standardized national construction cost references often used to project expenses.

Zanoni also said the revised design reduces the number of planned structures.

“These plans call for three buildings; the old plans had almost double that,” he said.

Supporters contend the lower price tag strengthens the case for moving forward with the long-discussed seawater desalination plant, which city leaders have promoted as a critical investment to secure long-term water supplies amid recurring drought conditions in South Texas.

However, some members of the Corpus Christi City Council say affordability remains a central concern.

District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu said residents deserve transparency about how the nearly $1 billion project could affect monthly water bills.

“We need the truth. We want to know how much money our water bill is going to be,” Cantu said.

Cantu noted the council recently approved roughly $400 million in other water-related projects, warning that the cumulative costs could place additional strain on ratepayers.

Environmental considerations are also part of the discussion. Some council members have raised concerns about potential impacts to Corpus Christi Bay and surrounding ecosystems.

“I think cost is a big factor, but I also think the impact to the bay is as important,” said At-Large Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn.

The council is expected to consider the next phase of the project during its meeting Tuesday. Additional engineering studies and design decisions are anticipated in April before construction could begin.

The proposed Inner Harbor desalination plant has been debated for years as city leaders weigh how best to meet future water demands while balancing financial responsibility and environmental stewardship.

