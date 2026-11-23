CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Harbor Island desalination project in Corpus Christi has taken on a new name.

The Nueces River Authority announced the rebrand at a press conference on Tuesday. What was formerly known as Harbor Island Desalination will now be referred to as STOW, or South Texas Offshore Water.

Nueces River Authority renames Harbor Island desalination project to STOW

"The Harbor Seawater Desalination Project will now be known as STOW. South Texas Offshore Water," Eric Burnett said.

Burnett is president of the board of directors for the Nueces River Authority.

NRA officials told me the name change is meant to avoid being confused with Inner Harbor Desalination, a separate project led by the City of Corpus Christi.

"Our Harbor Island project has often been confused with the City of Corpus Christi's Inner Harbor Project," Burnett said.

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The authority also introduced a new advisor, JT Van Zandt, who said he joined the organization recently.

"Very recently. Not very long ago at all," Van Zandt said when asked when he joined the NRA as an advisor.

Van Zandt has lived in the Coastal Bend for over 20 years and serves on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Coastal Resource Advisory Committee. He told me he would like a world without industry or desalination but that it's not a realistic dream.

Instead, he wants to back a desalination project that he says is doing it the right way.

"Staying on them asking really hard questions and demanding government to follow the will of the people. Not feeling victimized by backdoor deals and the process and feeling alienated from it," Van Zandt said.

The NRA emphasized that pumping the brine from the desalination process into the Gulf is the priority for the project.

"For this project to take on the additional cost and have the additional desire to pick up this brine and put it offshore... I think it's the clear choice," Van Zandt said.

The NRA says it hopes to unveil pricing by the start of the new year.