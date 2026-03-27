First pipe shipment arrives for the Evangeline groundwater project

The first shipment of pipe for the Evangeline groundwater collection system arrived at the project site in San Patricio County this afternoon.

City Manager Peter Zanoni shared photos with KRIS 6 showing the delivery of 600 feet of 48-inch HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) pipe.

KRIS 6

This is the first of many shipments expected for the project. By the end of July, 90% of the 30 miles of pipeline will be delivered.

The HDPE pipe is being manufactured in South Carolina specifically for the Evangeline project.