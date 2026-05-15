Federal cap removal opens door for Corpus Christi desalination

The Trump Administration announced Thursday evening the removal of a $30 million cap on desalination funding today, a move Congressman Michael Cloud said brings Corpus Christi one step closer to a long-term water solution for the Coastal Bend.

Until today's announcement, the cap made substantial federal funding opportunities for large-scale desalination projects virtually impossible. The removal of that limit opens the door for significant federal investment in proposed desalination infrastructure in the region.

"It is no secret that the Coastal Bend is in need of long-term water solutions, and this is the first step into making things like desalination a reality for the region," Cloud said.

"It was my privilege to work alongside President Trump and the Bureau of Reclamation in making this a reality through countless conversations, legislative requests, and President Trump's recent visit to Corpus Christi," Cloud said.

The cap removal comes alongside the Bureau of Reclamation's announcement of a new funding opportunity through the WaterSMART program, which is designed to leverage federal and non-federal funds to support projects with states and localities that increase water supply and resilience.

The announcement follows Cloud questioning Assistant Secretary for Water and Science at the U.S. Department of Interior, Andrea Travnicek, about the ongoing water crisis during an April budget hearing. Cloud asked for an update on Corpus Christi's application for federal funding under the WaterSMART program. Travnicek confirmed that the application had been tracked closely and that multiple conversations had taken place to ensure all necessary pieces had been submitted in preparation for the funding opportunity.

The funding announcement references its advancement of Trump Administration priorities, including what it describes as unleashing American Energy Dominance, in its project description. The announcement follows President Trump's visit to the Coastal Bend in February.

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