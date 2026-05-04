Corpus Christi's credit rating drops due to drought, potential Level One Water Emergency

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — As Corpus Christi city leaders continue to look for short and long-term solutions to the ongoing water crisis, the city's credit rating has taken a hit.

A memo from City Manager Peter Zanoni sent to City Council reads:

"S&P Ratings has just announced that they lowered the City’s Utility System credit rating from an 'AA-' to an 'A.'"

The "A" rating is defined as a "medium grade credit rating."

The S&P cited the region's drought and the potential for Level One Water Emergency, which the city projects could arrive as soon as September.

The S&P also put a "negative credit watch” on the City’s Utility System. Over the next 3-6 months, it will monitor the city's financial situation, the progress of various water projects, and the possibility of Level One Water Emergency.

S&P Ratings also lowered the credit rating for debt issuances for the Nueces River Authority and Lavaca Navidad River Authority (LNRA) from “AA-” to “A.” It cited projects related to the production and transfer of water from Lake Texana to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline.

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