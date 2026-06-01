Corpus Christi water information session set for Wednesday

The City of Corpus Christi is inviting residents to attend the third of eight Community Water Information Sessions on Wednesday, June 3.

The session will be held at Del Mar College Oso Creek Campus, Culinary Arts Building, Tres Graces Room, 2nd floor, 7002 Yorktown Blvd. The city noted this is a new location from what was previously announced.

Monday 5 pm - FULL SHOW - June 1, 2026

The meeting runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the session, the City Manager and Corpus Christi Water staff will be available to answer residents' questions. Mayor Paulette Guajardo and City Council Members may also attend.

Citizens are welcome to attend any or all of the remaining sessions. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 24 — Moody High School Gymnasium, 1818 Trojan Drive, District 3

Wednesday, July 15 — Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road, District 4

Thursday, Aug. 6 — Grace United Methodist Church, 14521 Northwest Boulevard, District 1

Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center, 2021 Agnes St., District 1

Wednesday, Sept. 16 — Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive, District 2

Reasonable accommodations can be provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Residents can call 361-826-3233 in advance for assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation.

For more information about water updates and projects, visit the city's water supply page at How Corpus Christi Secures Its Water Supply.

Residents can also learn about water updates at a media briefing held each Friday at 10 a.m. on the City of Corpus Christi's YouTube channel.

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