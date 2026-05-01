CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Large-volume customers still account for the majority of Corpus Christi's water usage, even as residents continue to take measures to save water.

That raises a question: Why not apply water curtailment only to industrial and wholesale customers?

Corpus Christi water curtailment must apply equally to all customers under Texas law

Corpus Christi Water COO Nick Winkelmann said the answer comes down to state law.

"Texas water code requires allocations are applied equally across all customers," Winkelmann said.

Texas water code states that during a shortage, water to be distributed shall be divided among all customers pro rata — a Latin term meaning "in proportion." That means curtailment must be applied equally to residents, businesses, and industry.

When asked whether the city could raise the baseline of 7,000 gallons per month for residential customers — which would allow those customers to use more water — Winkelmann said that approach does not make sense.

"It doesn't make sense to artificially raise a number. We know where we need to hit. We know where the averages are for the system to remain stable in the event we get to a Level One Water Emergency," Winkelmann said.

Current water bills show usage rounded to the nearest 1,000 gallons. Winkelmann said the city is working on an online portal that would give customers more detailed information.

"For all customers to log in and see how much water they've used so far throughout the months and how much they have remaining for the rest of the months," Winkelmann said.

When pressed on whether the portal would show precise usage figures, Winkelmann confirmed it would.

"It would show actual usage," Winkelmann said.

Despite the water curtailment vote being delayed, Winkelmann said the city's goal is still to finalize the Level One Water Emergency plan by the end of May.

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