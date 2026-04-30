CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A dispute over authority is emerging as the city of Corpus Christi pushes forward with construction of a major water pipeline — and Nueces County is not yet convinced the city can proceed without its blessing.

The city is building a pipeline to carry water from the Nueces County Western Well Fields to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant, approximately 13 miles away. The city expects the pipeline to pump 24 million gallons per day by December — a projection it needs to meet in order to delay a Level 1 water emergency until at least September.

Corpus Christi pipeline project raises questions about whether city needs county approval for water project

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the project remains on schedule.

"Right now there's no indication that anything will throw this projection off track," Zanoni said on April 24th.

But Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said she, county commissioners, and rural residents have unanswered questions about the pipeline.

"We've gotten phone calls from citizens in the community and the rural area that are very concerned about a pipeline," Scott said.

At the center of the dispute is whether the city needs formal county approval to build the pipeline. In a statement, Corpus Christi Water's Nick Winkelmann said:

"We continue to work together with the county as partners because the projected pipeline is in the right of way we don't believe an official approval by the county is necessary.

Real estate team says there is a provision in state law that allows for utilities to be placed in right away

We will continue to work with the county to address any concerns."

Scott said she is not convinced that is correct.

"I wasn't aware that it didn't need cooperation or approval from anything. It seems like there's always been approval. Maybe that's a gentlemen's agreement and maybe not necessary. I guess we will find out because our attorneys will be looking at that as well," Scott said.

Construction on the pipeline is continuing for now, but Scott said the county wants to be part of the process.

"We believe working together means everyone coming together. It means sitting down and having these discussions," Scott said.

Nueces County Commissioners Court tabled the item at its last meeting. The court's next meeting is May 13.

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