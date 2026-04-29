CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Corpus Christi City Council delayed a vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would set monthly water allotments during a Level One water emergency.

What was meant to be a decision on one part of the plan for the region's water crisis turned into a delay until at least next week.

Corpus Christi City Council delays vote on Level One water emergency allotments and potential shutoffs

Council members expressed a variety of concerns, including $500 citations, surcharges, and the potential of residents' water being shut off for noncompliance.

"I don't want to vote for something now that affects something later without understanding it," Gil Hernandez said.

"It feels disjointed," Mark Scott said.

"I echo the sentiments of several council members," Kaylynn Paxson said.

"I will not vote to continue this," Everett Roy said.

"I think it was the right thing to do," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

Council members generally agreed that shutting off residents' water supply should not be allowed.

"We should not ever put a disconnection feature in this entire plan. 30% of our residential households average over 5,250 gallons per month. That's a lot of households," Guajardo said.

"I am with the others. The residents don't deserve to be punished anymore they've shown they really care," Carolyn Vaughn said.

Councilmember Vaughn brought her own water bill to the meeting to illustrate how confusing she says it is for people to track their water usage.

"I would love to see what my current rate is. Just put how much I used and what my previous was so I can start conserving," Vaughn said.

Guajardo said each council member will work to meet with Nick Winkelmann individually in the next week to express their concerns and opinions.

The council will attempt to vote on the curtailment percentage at the next meeting on May 5th.

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