Corpus Christi approves $169 million groundwater deal as water crisis looms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big news came out of city hall amid the Coastal Bend's looming water shortage.

Late Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council approved a $169 million agreement to purchase groundwater rights from Evangeline Laguna LP. The deal could provide Corpus Christi with 12 million gallons of water per day, with an option to double that capacity. The groundwater rights cover nearly 23,000 acres of land north of Sinton, owned by various entities.

City officials expect the new water source to be available by early November 2026, which is the same time period the city expects the city to run out of water from the reservoirs. Under the agreement, Evangeline Laguna LP has 180 days to secure drilling, production and transport permits for all wells needed to extract the groundwater.

The approval represents a critical milestone in Corpus Christi's efforts to secure long-term water resources as existing supplies face depletion. As KRIS 6 news has reported, several surrounding areas, including Beeville, are already feeling the impact. City leaders from Corpus Christi, Beeville, Alice and Mathis met Monday to assess the crisis and discuss alternative water sources.

