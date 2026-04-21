TAFT, Tx — The City of Taft has joined other Coastal Bend communities in declaring a local state of disaster amid severe drought and water supply concerns.

Taft purchases water from the San Patricio Municipal Water District, which is a customer of the City of Corpus Christi. Mayor Elida Castillo explained that anything that happens in Corpus Christi trickles down to Taft.

City of Taft declares a local state of disaster amid severe drought and critical water supply concerns

"It's inevitable, like we are going to go towards a level one crisis," Castillo said.

Castillo issued the declaration on April 17 due to ongoing drought conditions that have led to a critically low water supply and increased failures in the water distribution system.

"We had to take action, hopefully, to get the state's attention on, you know, that it's not just impacting Corpus, it's impacting our residents and us," Castillo said. "It's not even just a quality of life issue; it is a health and safety issue."

The drought is impacting more than just the water supply; it is also affecting residents' homes.

"They haven't been able to water their lawns, water their foundation as much, you know," Castillo said. "Everybody's concerned about water, water usage and rising water rates."

Taft resident Jose Moreno shared concerns with Neighbourhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina about a high water bill, adding that any help would be appreciated.

"I would like intervention from the state and if absolutely necessary, at the national level because again this problem is not just here in Taft but it's regional," Moreno said.

Castillo said that, for the safety of the community, she is asking residents to complete the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s iSTAT damage survey to document any structural damage caused by the drought.

"So that the state then has this information and then they could use that to determine how much funding municipalities can apply for," Castillo said. "Try to get FEMA funding with that, you know, in response to, to this disaster that we're, we're experiencing, and we have been experiencing for the past going on five years now."

The declaration lasts seven days, but Castillo plans to extend that time at the next city council meeting.