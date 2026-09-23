City of Mathis to distribute free bottles of water due to boil-water notice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Mathis is hosting a free bottled water distribution today to assist residents during the this ongoing boil-water notice.

The distribution will begin at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Officials say staff continue to work with TCEQ to resolve the water issue, but the boil notice remains in effect until further notice.

The boil-water notice was issued after water testing found low disinfectant residual levels in the city's water system.

Residents are advised to boil water before cooking, drinking, or washing.